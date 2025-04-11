New study explores how THC-infused drinks are shaping drinking habits

Data collection company MoreBetter announced a new study aimed at understanding the impact of THC-infused beverages on alcohol consumption, mood and overall quality of life. The company said it is looking for 2,000 qualified participants to provide daily feedback over three weeks about their infused beverage and alcohol consumption patterns, as well as self-assessments on their overall quality of life.

Infused beverages have become the hottest thing in cannabis. It seems every week, more brands are introducing some form of seltzer or juice infused with either regulated THC or a hemp-based THC. However, there has been little research into the effects or benefits of consuming these products.

Participants in the study must be over the age of 21 and willing to share their day-to-day experiences with using infused beverages. Individuals can check if they’re eligible for the study at this website: mystudi.es/bevstudy .

The study is sponsored by several leading beverage brands, that will collectively supply study participants with free infused beverage products to consume throughout the study.

“By collecting consumer-reported outcomes from thousands of consumers, over a multiweek basis, we provide brands and industry advocates with the real world data they need to understand how infused beverages are impacting consumers’ quality of life,” MoreBetter COO Tyler Dautrich said.

Alcohol sales have been trending downward as interest in about THC-infused beverages has increased. Some of the largest alcohol distributors, such as Total Wine & More and Spec’s, now include large selections of infused beverages. The brands, however, want to gain insight into how consumers are using their products and what perceived lifestyle benefits or wellness outcomes might result after consumption.

“The cannabis plant should be better researched, and we are hopeful that this is just the first step in learning how these products can improve people’s lives as acceptance, access, and consumption of infused beverages expands across the US,” said Adam Terry, CEO of Cantrip, also a sponsor of the study.

The study will mainly focus on canned THC-Infused seltzers, but MoreBetter will also investigate 750ml bottles used as mixers, dry powder mixes and 1.5-2 oz “shots” to study how various doses and form factors impact consumers’ perceived experiences.

“As more consumers explore mindful options, real-world data like this will be essential in understanding how THC-infused beverages are enhancing quality of life and transforming social rituals. Our partnership with MoreBetter isn’t just about validating our brands – it’s about leading a cultural shift with integrity, innovation, and style,” said Evan Eneman, CEO and co-founder of Iconic Tonics.