   

New study explores how THC-infused drinks are shaping drinking habits

Avatar photoDebra BorchardtApril 11, 20254min00

Related Articles

Business

Michigan’s marijuana price collapse slows as sales rebound

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

MindBio Therapeutics nabs $170,000 private placement, $1.76M debt settlement

Business

Israel slaps high tariffs on Canadian cannabis

The study is looking for 2,000 participants willing to share feedback on their consumption patterns.

Data collection company MoreBetter announced a new study aimed at understanding the impact of THC-infused beverages on alcohol consumption, mood and overall quality of life. The company said it is looking for 2,000 qualified participants to provide daily feedback over three weeks about their infused beverage and alcohol consumption patterns, as well as self-assessments on their overall quality of life.

Infused beverages have become the hottest thing in cannabis. It seems every week, more brands are introducing some form of seltzer or juice infused with either regulated THC or a hemp-based THC. However, there has been little research into the effects or benefits of consuming these products.

Participants in the study must be over the age of 21 and willing to share their day-to-day experiences with using infused beverages. Individuals can check if they’re eligible for the study at this website: mystudi.es/bevstudy.

The study is sponsored by several leading beverage brands, that will collectively supply study participants with free infused beverage products to consume throughout the study.

“By collecting consumer-reported outcomes from thousands of consumers, over a multiweek basis, we provide brands and industry advocates with the real world data they need to understand how infused beverages are impacting consumers’ quality of life,” MoreBetter COO Tyler Dautrich said.

Alcohol sales have been trending downward as interest in about THC-infused beverages has increased. Some of the largest alcohol distributors, such as Total Wine & More and Spec’s, now include large selections of infused beverages. The brands, however, want to gain insight into how consumers are using their products and what perceived lifestyle benefits or wellness outcomes might result after consumption.

“The cannabis plant should be better researched, and we are hopeful that this is just the first step in learning how these products can improve people’s lives as acceptance, access, and consumption of infused beverages expands across the US,” said Adam Terry, CEO of Cantrip, also a sponsor of the study.

The study will mainly focus on canned THC-Infused seltzers, but MoreBetter will also investigate 750ml bottles used as mixers, dry powder mixes and 1.5-2 oz “shots” to study how various doses and form factors impact consumers’ perceived experiences.

“As more consumers explore mindful options, real-world data like this will be essential in understanding how THC-infused beverages are enhancing quality of life and transforming social rituals. Our partnership with MoreBetter isn’t just about validating our brands – it’s about leading a cultural shift with integrity, innovation, and style,” said Evan Eneman, CEO and co-founder of Iconic Tonics.

Avatar photo

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStock moves: SNDL lists on CSE, IM Cannabis receives Nasdaq delist warning

nextIsrael slaps high tariffs on Canadian cannabis

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company