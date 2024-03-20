New York cannabis regulators may settle with upstate dispensary

A dispensary owner in upstate New York formally set aside his legal dispute with state cannabis regulators in hopes of reaching a settlement agreement that will allow his shop to open in the Syracuse suburb of Clay.

TJ’s Cannabis of Liverpool filed suit on March 6 against the New York Office of Cannabis Management after the licensed retailer was prohibited from using a location in Marketfair North in Clay, but another shop, Raven Dispensaries, to open in the area later, Syracuse.com reported.

An attorney for TJ’s Cannabis recently requested that the judge overseeing the case put a hold on the company’s request for a preliminary injunction against the state, citing negotiations over a possible settlement deal.

“The parties have conferred, entered into settlement discussions, and have come to the agreement set forth below: Petitioner withdraws its request for preliminary injunctive relief in this matter,” attorney Dean DiPilato wrote to the court, adding that he’d report back within 60 days on progress made toward a deal.

Although TJ’s Cannabis has an operational shop a few miles to the south, the Marketfair North location is a far more choice spot for a retail operation, in a shopping plaza anchored by a Staples and other major brand names.

But the location that the owner of TJ’s Cannabis tried repeatedly to obtain was off-limits because it was within 1,000 feet of another site being considered for a state-funded dispensary financed by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). DASNY was tasked with overseeing a $250 million fund dedicated to loans for social equity cannabis retailers, and licensees who took loans from DASNY got preference over those who didn’t, including TJ’s Cannabis.

Raven Dispensaries was not targeted by the lawsuit, and the suit notes that Raven Dispensaries didn’t take a DASNY loan either, but was still granted permission to set up shop in the area where TJ’s Cannabis was denied. The lawsuit also asserted that the OCM didn’t notify TJ’s Cannabis that a DASNY-funded dispensary was not going to open in the plaza, which would have given TJ’s the green light.

The OCM has settled multiple lawsuits to date filed against it, including by granting at least one business license to a plaintiff. The state Cannabis Control Board also has flexibility to grant exemptions to the 1,000-foot setback rule.