New York City Fines Illegal Cannabis Shop $50k, Arrests Employee

A illicit cannabis store across the street from New York’s City Hall was fined $50,000 and had one of its workers arrested by local law enforcement this week for selling cannabis to a minor, according to the New York Post.

Jungle Boys, at 253 Broadway, was the location of the shop that was fined, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda told the Post after his agency conducted a site inspection on Saturday and issued the fine. Miranda said his office would be checking on the location in the future, ostensibly to ensure the shop doesn’t reopen.

The shop was operating out of the same building that is also home to several city agencies and a number of mayoral staffers, the Post reported. But it’s unclear if the business is truly shuttered for good, since city officials have struggled to get a handle on the thriving illicit cannabis trade.

New York state officials have made it clear they intend to increase enforcement against unlicensed cannabis businesses, and New York City leaders have already begun a crackdown.

The shop is not connected to the successful and legal California brand Jungle Boys, which runs licensed marijuana shops in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, as well as in Florida.