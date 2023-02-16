   

New York City Fines Illegal Cannabis Shop $50k, Arrests Employee

John SchroyerFebruary 16, 20232min2060

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Tilt Halves Debt, Closes $15 Million IIPR Sale-Leaseback Deal

BusinessLegal

Missouri Tightens Cannabis Gifting, Sampling Rules as Sales Rise

BusinessLegal

SEC: Fraudsters Should Pay $6.2 Million For Pump & Dump Scheme

New York officials promised a crackdown on the illicit industry.

A illicit cannabis store across the street from New York’s City Hall was fined $50,000 and had one of its workers arrested by local law enforcement this week for selling cannabis to a minor, according to the New York Post.

Jungle Boys, at 253 Broadway, was the location of the shop that was fined, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda told the Post after his agency conducted a site inspection on Saturday and issued the fine. Miranda said his office would be checking on the location in the future, ostensibly to ensure the shop doesn’t reopen.

The shop was operating out of the same building that is also home to several city agencies and a number of mayoral staffers, the Post reported. But it’s unclear if the business is truly shuttered for good, since city officials have struggled to get a handle on the thriving illicit cannabis trade.

New York state officials have made it clear they intend to increase enforcement against unlicensed cannabis businesses, and New York City leaders have already begun a crackdown.

The shop is not connected to the successful and legal California brand Jungle Boys, which runs licensed marijuana shops in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, as well as in Florida.

Post Views: 206

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSEC: Fraudsters Should Pay $6.2 Million For Pump & Dump Scheme

nextMissouri Tightens Cannabis Gifting, Sampling Rules as Sales Rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

Missouri Tightens Cannabis Gifting, Sampling Rules as Sales Rise

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

New York City Fines Illegal Cannabis Shop $50k, Arrests Employee

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

SEC: Fraudsters Should Pay $6.2 Million For Pump & Dump Scheme

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.