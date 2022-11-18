   

New York Fund Selects Firms to Develop, Build Dispensaries for Social Equity Licensees

Ten firms will create turnkey dispensaries for CUARD licensees.

New York took another step toward launching its adult-use cannabis program while supporting social equity applicants with the announcement that firms were selected to design and build dispensaries.

The New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund LP, in conjunction with the Social Equity Servicing Corp., a Dormitory Authority of the State of New York subsidiary, awarded bids to 10 teams to develop roughly 150 turnkey sites across the state for recipients of Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

The teams of firms chosen include:

  • AOW Construction, LLC/ Anderson Porter Design
  • ES Development & Management Corporation/Method Architects
  • Forte Construction Corp/Goldman Copeland, PC/2WR+Partners
  • Grow America Builders, LLC/H2M architects + engineers
  • LeChase Construction Services, LLC/Envision Architects/LaBella Associates
  • Murnane Building Contractors Inc./BKA Architects and Wolf Construction Corp.
  • SEI Design Group Architects, DPC/Bette & Cring
  • SWAP Team (a joint venture between Anderson Porter Design, Salt Construction Management, Inc., and WHL Plant LLC)
  • Temeka Group/Schnackel Engineers, Quorum Architects/CS Hudson
  • The Pike Company, Inc./SWBR

SESC is currently working to identify sites that will be leased by the fund’s operating subsidiary and subleased to the dispensary operators.

The process is expected to continue through 2023.

When development will start, however, remains up in the air. The U.S. District Court of New York issued an injunction against the state, preventing it from issuing its first licenses to social equity applicants in certain regions while a case against it makes its way through the court.

The next OCM meeting is slated for Monday, Nov. 21.

