New York hemp companies refile lawsuit a day after dismissal

Ten hemp companies refiled a legal challenge in federal court last week against New York hemp industry rules and state officials, after an initial lawsuit filed in early March was dismissed. The companies are asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction against the state, a declaration that the regulations are unconstitutional, and a ruling that the state has violated their rights to due process.

The first lawsuit – which the new one is essentially a carbon copy of – was dismissed by Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on March 11. Vyskocil ruled that the lawsuit “may be a state court action improperly dressed up as federal constitutional claims” and dismissed it because it was “improperly commenced.”

Attorney Josh Bauchner, who is representing the hemp coalition in the action, said the dismissal was “rather shocking,” but he expressed confidence that any issues with the complaint had been rectified.

He also noted that the new judge assigned to the case, Judge Edgardo Ramos, has already scheduled a hearing for May 9 on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to bar the state from enforcing the rules.

The key issue, the lawsuit asserts, is that legal New York hemp companies – including Raven’s Landing, Hidden Hemp, and The Green Room, along with national hemp brands like Cycling Frog – have been wrongly targeted by New York officials and had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of hemp goods confiscated.

Related financial losses easily reach into the millions, and several of the companies have had to shutter storefronts that had previously been profitable, the lawsuit charges.

The new rules enacted in November established a 15:1 CBD-to-THC ratio, which immediately made an estimated 75% of already available hemp goods suddenly illegal in the state.

“The cannabinoid hemp market has been essentially halted” as a result of the rules, the lawsuit asserts, with losses for some of the plaintiffs easily totaling six figures in revenue in the past three months, as they’ve had to pull most of their products off shelves or shutter their businesses entirely.

The November rules were in direct response to a previous lawsuit by some of the same plaintiffs, including Cycling Frog, which resulted in the original New York hemp industry regulations being thrown out by a different state-level judge.

