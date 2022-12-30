New York Launches Adult Use Sales

New York opened its first adult-use cannabis dispensary in lower manhattan on December 29, 2022. The state had insisted sales would begin by the end of the year and it managed to do that in the waning days of 2022. Non-profit Housing Works is the first dispensary and all its profits will go to its charitable works.

“For years, advocates and members of New York’s cannabis community have been working toward this momentous milestone; the first adult-use dispensary opening its doors, stocked with brands and products grown, processed, manufactured and owned right here in New York,” said Kristina Lopez Adduci, CEO and founder of House of Puff. “We are ecstatic that House of Puff will be one of those New York brands that will be available for purchase and thank Housing Works for supporting us and other local cannabis companies during this crucial moment. The opening of their dispensary is just one embodiment of the vision set out by the MRTA and is a significant step towards establishing a fully operable and equitable legal cannabis industry built by and for New Yorkers and our communities most adversely affected by cannabis prohibition.”

“While working in the Governor’s office, I had the honor of helping shape the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA). It is the most ambitious cannabis legislation in the nation and great care was taken to learn from states that came before us and work to establish a truly equitable, legal cannabis industry,” said Jesse Campoamor, founder of Campoamor & Sons. “Today’s store opening is an important milestone for New York’s nascent cannabis industry and begins the process of rewriting the narrative on cannabis. Just a few years ago, New York led the nation in cannabis arrests, but soon New York will lead the country in legal sales and tax revenue collection. I congratulate everyone on this monumental day, including Governor Hochul, the Office of Cannabis Management, the Cannabis Control Board, and of course, Housing Works, and look forward to celebrating the opening of the first dispensary.”

“Since the MRTA was signed, now nearly two years ago, we have all been envisioning the moment that legal adult-use sales would finally launch here in New York,” said Allan Gandelman, President of the Cannabis Association of New York. “The state’s first recreational dispensary opening its doors with shelves stocked full of New York-owned-and-operated brands, including products grown and processed by CANY members, is a culmination of all the hard work, dedication, and advocacy of the cannabis community over the past several years. We applaud Housing Works for being mindful and supportive of this vision and congratulate them on their entrance into the industry. Though this moment feels surreal, we hope it’s just one of many upcoming milestones achieved toward building a truly restorative, opportunistic, and sustainable New York-led cannabis industry.”