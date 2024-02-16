   

New York regulators set to approve 110 new cannabis licenses Friday

John SchroyerFebruary 16, 20245min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: February 15, 2024

Business

Another South Dakota tribe joins medical marijuana industry

BusinessPublic

Blüm Holdings acquires three California dispensaries for $9.7M in cash and stock

While the New York recreational marijuana market launch has been under fire in recent weeks – including from Gov. Kathy Hochul herself – regulators are set to greatly expand the industry with the approval of 110 new business licenses at a Friday meeting.

On the agenda

On the agenda for the New York Cannabis Control Board – which is set to meet at 11 a.m. Friday in Troy – are approvals for 24 cultivators, nine distributors, 27 microbusinesses, 12 processors and 38 retailers.

The CCB meeting is the first since another scheduled for Jan. 24 was canceled at the last minute, reportedly at the behest of an irate governor, who later told The Buffalo News editorial board she was expecting the board to approve around 400 retail licenses. The CCB agenda for the canceled January meeting had just five cultivators, two microbusinesses, three processors, and three retailers set to be approved, making this week’s meeting an enormously different market expansion.

But there are still likely to be hiccups, attorney Neil Willner said after looking at the Friday CCB agenda.

Too close for comfort

For one thing, although all 38 retailers up for licensure on Friday are from the November 2023 cohort of applicants – which were all required to have retail locations locked down prior to filing their license applications – 13 of them are slated to only be awarded “provisional” licenses, meaning their proposed locations are too close to other legal cannabis shops, violating the setback rules for legal marijuana stores.

Under New York regulations, each dispensary has to be at least 1,000 feet away from another dispensary in any municipality with more than 20,000 residents – including New York City – while dispensaries in towns with less than 20,000 residents must be 2,000 feet apart.

That leaves the 13 provisional retailers with a choice: Either try to find a new site for a dispensary, or wait for the CCB and the Office of Cannabis Management to create an appeals process for licensees to formally request a waiver or exemption from the zoning rules.

The proximity problem is an issue that’s already cropped up in New York, and likely will remain one for a lot of the retailers who are yet to win permits.

“It’s going to be difficult. Real estate has been one of the most difficult issues facing retailers throughout this process,” Willner said. “There is no formal appeals process yet. … As an industry, we don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

The good news, Willner said, is that the 13 will have time to figure it out.

“Because they’re provisional licensees, they’ll have 12 months to find a location, which is certainly more than enough time to try and accomplish both, to start an appeal and to start looking for new property,” he said.

The OCM plans to issue 250 retail licenses and 110 microbusiness permits for the November cohort of applicants, officials announced last month. They plan to award another 450 retail permits for those who applied by Dec. 18, according to court records in one of the lawsuits the OCM has been battling.

The agency received over 4,300 retail applications last year, along with another 1,300 for microbusinesses, about 530 for processors, 365 for cultivators and 350 for distributors, for a total of just under 7,000 business license requests.

As of Feb. 9, there are just 65 legal recreational marijuana retailers operating in New York, according to the OCM.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Daily Hit: February 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.