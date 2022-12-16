New York Unveils Dispensary Verification Tool, Doubles Down on Gray Market

New York plans to issue verification stamps for properly licensed stores and pursue a public education campaign to dissuade consumers away from gray market operations.

Businesses will be able to post the stickers on the windows of their legally licensed dispensaries, “which are set to begin opening before the end of this year,” the governor’s office said in a Friday press release.

“It’s critical for New York’s cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that’s poised to open,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions. We will continue to work with our partners in municipalities across the state to enforce the law and shutdown illicit operators who are selling products that put New Yorkers at risk.”