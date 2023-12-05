   

Number of the Week: 10%

StaffDecember 5, 20231min00

10% – Percentage of cannabis consumers who prefer strains with 6%-10% THC content

A common theme resonating through many recreational cannabis markets is: How high can we get the THC level? But low-THC strains may be gaining in popularity. This year, more consumers have said they prefer this range of THC percentage than ever before. But these products can be hard to come by. With 1-in-10 flower users preferring this range, there’s a solid opportunity for sales.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q3 2023

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

