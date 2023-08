$105.89 – Average spend per product, as self-reported by Gen Z dispensary shoppers in Illinois

When asked what they spend on individual products, Illinois-based Gen Z shoppers spend well above the overall average, making them a lucrative target audience. This also translates to a higher monthly spend for the demographic. For comparison, Baby Boomers spend nearly $100 less than Gen Z per month.

Source: Brightfield Group, US Cannabis Retail Brand Health, H1 2023