Number of the Week: $11-$30

$11-$30 – The most common answer to “How much do you spend on each cannabis product?” for recreational cannabis shoppers.

Products priced between $11 and $30 fall into the sweet spot for 34% of recreational cannabis shoppers, defined as cannabis consumers who say they purchase “through the recreational dispensary.” No matter the product type, marketers should be aware that this range is attracting more buyers and find a way to package an offering within it.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q3 2023