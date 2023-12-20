Number of the Week: 15%

15% – Percentage of 20-something Americans that report using psychoactive hemp

While the topic of intoxicating hemp products has taken over many headlines and legislative discussions, its use among younger adults (age 21-29) in the U.S. has remained relatively stable. Looking at the general population, only 15% of consumers in this cohort say they use these cannabinoids. This is less than half that say they use “cannabis/marijuana.” From 2022 to 2023, the percentage of consumers using psychoactive hemp has stayed the same.

Source: Brightfield Group, Delta-8 & Emerging Cannabinoids Consumer Insights, Q3 2023