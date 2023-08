23% – Percentage of U.S. consumers that use concentrates

Nearly a quarter of cannabis consumers in the U.S. say they use concentrates – and it’s a group with some interesting characteristics. People who use concentrates are more likely to consume cannabis multiple times per day, and they spend more than $350 a month on marijuana. The most common types of concentrate products used are wax and shatter.

Source: Brightfield Group, US Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q2 2023