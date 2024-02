$235 – Per capita adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri’s first full year

At $235 per adult resident of the state, adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri’s first full year ranks among the strongest seen in the U.S., slightly tailing the $236 in Montana’s first year. Compared to the first year sales of other states in the region, such as Illinois which posted $68 per adult, Missouri’s market opening is especially strong.

Source: Brightfield Group