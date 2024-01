24% – Percentage of potential cannabis consumers over the age of 64

While younger folks are often thought to be the most willing to try cannabis, nearly one-quarter of non-consuming seniors (age 65 and older) said they were open to trying it in the future. This cohort is less likely to buy on the gray market than other age groups, so as legal markets grow, there’s strong potential to tap into these new consumers.

Source: New Frontier Data, Growing the Legal Market: Expanding the Consumer Base