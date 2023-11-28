   

Number of the Week: 24%

24% – How much shelf space in Missouri is taken up by edibles and drinks

Missouri’s cannabis market has exceeded expectations in 2023, with its strong adult-use launch yielding greater variety on shelf than seen in other new markets. Edibles and drinks, in particular, have proliferated the market, accounting for nearly a quarter of all products on shelves in the state. Nationally, about 18% of products on shelf are edibles and drinks.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Distribution Trends, September 2023

Staff

