Number of the Week: $3.5 million

Recent data from cannabis wholesale platform LeafLink determined that Nevada dispensaries spent $3.5 million in wholesale purchases to prepare for Super Bowl fans. This was a 67% increase over the prior week as dispensaries placed orders to arrive in time for the big game in Las Vegas. Flower saw the biggest purchase increase with nearly 400,000 units ordered.

Leaflink said that the 67% increase was vastly higher than the 13% rise in wholesale sales Nevada saw during the same week in 2023 and the 15% increase Arizona saw in January before it hosted the Super Bowl last year.