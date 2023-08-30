Number of the Week: 30%

30% – How many cannabis consumers think “all cannabis brands are pretty much the same”

Cannabis brands have made inroads with consumers, but they still have a long way to go with nearly one-third of users saying there’s no real difference between brands. It’s fewer than seen in 2021 data, but a long way from the recognition some mainstream CPG brands get. Brand differentiation is an important step in the maturation of the U.S. cannabis market, and we expect more consumers to disagree that all brands are the same as the market continues to evolve.

Source: Brightfield Group, US Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q2 2023