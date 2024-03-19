Number of the Week: 31.6%

31.6% – How many cannabis users don’t use alcohol

Many inside the cannabis industry see legalization of the plant as a way to reduce reliance on alcohol. But based on the data, it’s a dream without foundation – so far. Only about one-third (31.6%) of cannabis users say they don’t use alcohol, which is largely in line with the broader alcohol incidence rate reported by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. That means cannabis users are just as likely to use alcohol as the general population.

Source: Brightfield Group