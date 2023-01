35% – Percentage of CBD consumers that have purchased psychoactive hemp-derived products

Delta-8 and other hemp-synthesized cannabinoids have become a market too big to ignore. There is significant overlap across cannabinoid use, though it is difficult to discern to what degree delta-8 and emerging cannabinoids are complementary to or competing with the cannabis and CBD markets.

Source: Brightfield Group, Delta-8 & Emerging Cannabinoids Consumers, Q3 2022