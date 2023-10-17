   

Number of the Week: 46%

StaffOctober 16, 20231min00

Related Articles

Business

Pre-Rolls Chasing Flower, Vape Pens in Popularity

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: October 17, 2023

BusinessPublic

Pervasip 2023 Losses Mount to $1.4 Million in Q3

Cannabis consumers in California have discerning tastes.

46% – Percentage of California cannabis shoppers who say “quality” is the reason a dispensary is their favorite

While location and convenience are big factors in where cannabis consumers opt to buy their products, they aren’t the only factors. In California, in particular, consumers are more discerning. When asked what makes a dispensary their favorite, nearly half of shoppers in the Golden State said “best quality” – notably higher than other states.

Source: Brightfield Group, US Cannabis Retail Brand Health, H1 2023

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Daily Hit: October 16, 2023

nextCroptober Not Expected to Help Cannabis Prices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.