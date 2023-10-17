Number of the Week: 46%

46% – Percentage of California cannabis shoppers who say “quality” is the reason a dispensary is their favorite

While location and convenience are big factors in where cannabis consumers opt to buy their products, they aren’t the only factors. In California, in particular, consumers are more discerning. When asked what makes a dispensary their favorite, nearly half of shoppers in the Golden State said “best quality” – notably higher than other states.

Source: Brightfield Group, US Cannabis Retail Brand Health, H1 2023