$50.7 billion – Projected value of the U.S. cannabis market in 2028

In 2022, the U.S. cannabis market recorded roughly $27 billion in sales. By 2028, Brightfield Group estimates that will nearly double to $50.7 billion. What grows the cannabis market? More open markets with more sales. The bulk of growth in U.S. cannabis sales will come from adult-use markets, which continue to grow as a percentage of the total cannabis market.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Market Sizing, 2023