   

Number of the Week: 53%

53% – The percentage of online conversations about cannabis strain Blue Dream that are positive

Using social listening to understand how consumers talk about cannabis online, Brightfield Group can identify the cannabis strains talked about most positively. Of posts about Blue Dream over the past six months, a majority – 53% – had a positive sentiment. Runtz, on the other hand, only saw 20% of conversations with positive sentiment.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Social Listening, January 2023

Staff

