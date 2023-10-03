   

Number of the Week: 54%

54% – Percentage of Republican cannabis consumers who use the products multiple times a day

The portion of cannabis consumers using the plant “multiple times per day” has hovered around 50% for the general population for several quarters. But one demographic slightly over-indexes for that type of daily cannabis use: Republicans. Republican cannabis users are 27% more likely to be multiple times per day users compared to Democrat cannabis users.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q2 2023

