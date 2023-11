59% – How many women cannabis users consume pre-rolls

Knowing who your customer is can help you identify the product lines and types that will fulfill their desires. For example, when we ask cannabis consumers what they purchase, 59% of women say pre-rolls, while 54% of men say so. Brands like Miss Grass and Edie Parker are well aware of the potential of creating products that are ready to be marketed to women.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. Cannabis Consumer Insights, Q3 2023