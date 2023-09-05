   

Number of the Week: $70 Million

StaffSeptember 5, 20231min00

Related Articles

Business

Has New York Reached a Breaking Point?

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: September 5, 2023

BusinessPublic

Teamsters Ratify Worker Contracts at Three GTI Shops in Illinois

$70 million – Average monthly U.S. sales of infused pre-rolls in the first half of 2023

By mid-2023, infused pre-rolls had grown to the largest pre-roll subcategory in the U.S., bringing in an average of $70 million in sales each month. In 2019, the subcategory only recorded for roughly $5 million average monthly sales. But that growth is even more significant when you consider that the price of pre-rolls overall have dropped to a point where infused pre-rolls today cost less than regular pre-rolls just a few years ago.

Source: Custom Cones USA and Headset, The State of the Pre-Roll Industry

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhy Rescheduling Would Be More Than Just a Tax Break for Cannabis

nextTreated ‘Like a Coke Dealer’: Cannabis Workers Lose Out On Mortgages, Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.