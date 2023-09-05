Number of the Week: $70 Million

$70 million – Average monthly U.S. sales of infused pre-rolls in the first half of 2023

By mid-2023, infused pre-rolls had grown to the largest pre-roll subcategory in the U.S., bringing in an average of $70 million in sales each month. In 2019, the subcategory only recorded for roughly $5 million average monthly sales. But that growth is even more significant when you consider that the price of pre-rolls overall have dropped to a point where infused pre-rolls today cost less than regular pre-rolls just a few years ago.

Source: Custom Cones USA and Headset, The State of the Pre-Roll Industry

