   

Number of the Week: 75%

StaffNovember 7, 20231min00

Related Articles

Business

California Marijuana Trade Org Asks Congress to Regulate Hemp Intoxicants

Business

Ohio Voters Say Yes to Adult-Use Marijuana

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: November 7, 2023

75% – Percentage of hemp-derived cannabinoid consumers that believe “delta-8 THC is synthetically created from hemp.”

Despite it being a known facet of delta-8, only three-quarters of consumers of psychoactive, hemp-derived cannabinoids are aware that it is created through chemical synthesis, rather than naturally occurring. The category thrives off of a lack of consumer knowledge between unregulated hemp-derived THC and regulated cannabis-derived THC.

Source: Brightfield Group, Delta-8 & Emerging Cannabinoids Consumer Insights, Q3 2023

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Daily Hit: November 6, 2023

nextGreen Market Report Midwest Women in Cannabis Awards: Weiwei Fellman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.