Number of the Week: 75%

75% – Percentage of hemp-derived cannabinoid consumers that believe “delta-8 THC is synthetically created from hemp.”

Despite it being a known facet of delta-8, only three-quarters of consumers of psychoactive, hemp-derived cannabinoids are aware that it is created through chemical synthesis, rather than naturally occurring. The category thrives off of a lack of consumer knowledge between unregulated hemp-derived THC and regulated cannabis-derived THC.

Source: Brightfield Group, Delta-8 & Emerging Cannabinoids Consumer Insights, Q3 2023