88% – Percentage of U.S. CBD consumers who desire sleep, physical relief, and/or relaxation from their CBD products

When CBD first came on the scene, there were many different purported use cases – focus, sleep, energy, and even improved libido. With more familiarity with the cannabinoid, consumers are seeking distinct purposes for using CBD.

Source: Brightfield Group, U.S. CBD Consumer Insights, Q4 2022