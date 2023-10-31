Number of the Week: 9

9 – Number of dispensary licenses in Illinois that are majority owned by women

When Illinois announced its social equity program, many observers expected it to the “gold standard” for diversity. But the state is still struggling to create opportunities for many, especially women. At the end of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, only nine dispensary licenses were majority owned by women. The state currently has 162 cannabis retailers, with dozens more locations not yet open.

Source: 2023 Annual Cannabis Report, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation