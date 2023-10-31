   

Number of the Week: 9

StaffOctober 31, 20231min00

Related Articles

BusinessCultivation

Thousands of California Cultivators Call it Quits Amid Wider Slowdown

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: October 31, 2023

BusinessPsychedelics

DEA Proposes Increasing Amount of Cannabis, Psychedelics Authorized for Research

9 – Number of dispensary licenses in Illinois that are majority owned by women

When Illinois announced its social equity program, many observers expected it to the “gold standard” for diversity. But the state is still struggling to create opportunities for many, especially women. At the end of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, only nine dispensary licenses were majority owned by women. The state currently has 162 cannabis retailers, with dozens more locations not yet open.

Source: 2023 Annual Cannabis Report, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew Study Says Terpenes Overrated

nextChristina Lake Posts 30% Revenue Jump in Q3 Amid Price Woes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.