Numinus Wellness sells its stake in Alto Neurosciences

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is selling its holdings in biotech company Alto Neuroscience Inc. Numinus ended up with an investment in Alto when it acquired Novamind Inc. on June 10, 2022. Alto has recently announced the terms for its IPO and listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are happy to announce this divestiture as we continue to focus on our core business and drive shareholder value creation more broadly,” said Payton Nyquvest, Numinus Founder and CEO. “As our core strategy is to build the critical infrastructure that addresses the growing need for effective mental health treatments, the proceeds from the sale of this non-core asset will provide additional financial liquidity and flexibility. Our continued focus on driving growth and optimizing operations will enable us to apply these funds efficiently while the management team remains focused on achieving profitability with our continuing operations.”

Numinus paid roughly C$26 million for Novamind. According to the most recent filing by Numinus, Novamind purchased 1,000 non-voting participating investor shares in a special purpose vehicle for $1,220,000 (US$1,000,000). Numinus said its investment in the SPV was valued at $1,549,856. As of November 30, 2023, the company’s investment in the SPV was valued at $1,609,051 (August 31, 2023 – $1,603,010).

Alto Neuroscience

Alto filed its S-1A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 29, 2023. The company plans to offer 6.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 a share and hopes to raise $101 million. Alto Neuroscience was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ANRO. Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel, William Blair, and Baird are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Alto said in its filing, “Our current pipeline consists of five clinical-stage assets initially targeting major depressive disorder, or MDD, and schizophrenia populations characterized by independent brain-based biomarkers. Each of our clinical-stage product candidates has been evaluated through at least initial Phase 1 clinical trials and observed to be well tolerated. Our most advanced programs, including our two product candidates being evaluated in ongoing late-stage (Phase 2b or later) trials, are supported by prospectively replicated evidence of clinical activity in biomarker-characterized populations.

We have successfully completed Phase 2a trials for our two most advanced product candidates, ALTO-100 and ALTO-300, in more than 200 patients each. In addition to our two most advanced programs, we expect to initiate Phase 2 proof-of-concept, or POC, trials evaluating ALTO-101 and ALTO-203 in the first half of 2024. ALTO-101 is being developed for patients with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, or CIAS, and ALTO-203 is being developed for patients with MDD and higher levels of anhedonia, or the lack of motivation or pleasure. We expect to report topline data from these trials in 2025 and the first half of 2025, respectively. We also plan to develop ALTO-202, our novel, oral N-methyl-D-aspartate, or NMDA, receptor antagonist, for the treatment of patients with MDD.”