NYC BUD leans into New York City subway culture

A new dispensary opened in Long Island City this weekend called NYC BUD. Instead of opting for the austere, minimalist look of the “Apple” store, which has been the trend for dispensaries, NYC BUD chose to lean into New York City culture. The store’s logo and interior pay homage to the New York City subway. The store also features graffiti artists and displays the product inside a train car. While off the beaten path, NYC Bud plans to have numerous events featuring artists and DJs to make it a destination dispensary. Make sure the ‘mind the closing doors’ when leaving.