   

NYC BUD leans into New York City subway culture

Video StaffFebruary 20, 20241min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

What is the best way to package pre-rolls?

BusinessPublic

Herbal Dispatch reports rising revenue, share consolidation

BusinessPublic

IGC Pharma reports higher net losses amid revenue dip in Q3

A new dispensary opened in Long Island City this weekend called NYC BUD. Instead of opting for the austere, minimalist look of the “Apple” store, which has been the trend for dispensaries, NYC BUD chose to lean into New York City culture. The store’s logo and interior pay homage to the New York City subway. The store also features graffiti artists and displays the product inside a train car. While off the beaten path, NYC Bud plans to have numerous events featuring artists and DJs to make it a destination dispensary. Make sure the ‘mind the closing doors’ when leaving.

Video Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIGC Pharma reports higher net losses amid revenue dip in Q3

nextHerbal Dispatch reports rising revenue, share consolidation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.