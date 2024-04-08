Ohio recreational cannabis launch stymied by GOP dispute

Infighting among Ohio Republican lawmakers is threatening the rules promulgation process for the voter-approved adult-use cannabis market and delaying when products will actually be available for purchase in the state.

Issue 2, which passed with a 57-43% margin in November, allows adults 21 and older to consume cannabis in all of its main forms, as well as grow up to six plants per individual or 12 per household. However, the delay stems from expected disagreement between the Republican-controlled state Senate and House.

The Senate passed a proposal in December to allow medical dispensaries to sell recreationally immediately, albeit with restrictions and changes to the voter-approved law. But House Speaker Jason Stephens last week publicly refused to support the Senate’s version, arguing that it goes against the “will of the people,” the Ohio Capital Journal reported.

“Getting a consensus on what that action will be in the House is probably not going to happen,” Stephens told a scrum of reporters. “I think there’s been a lot of discussion and talk within the House – within the Republican caucus, frankly – and getting those to where we have a consensus of saying, ‘This is what needs to be different than what the people passed.'”

The impasse points to the growing tension between Senate President Matt Huffman and Stephens, who have been at odds over various issues, including the budget and education, according to the outlet. Huffman expressed interest in running against Stephens for the House speakership in January 2025.

Prospective Entrants

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control is not expected to begin processing retailer applications until June, which would delay the availability of legal marijuana until late summer or early fall.

On Wednesday, the agency published new rules outlining age restrictions, online sales, and dispensary location requirements, according to local Ohio station News 5 Cleveland. The public has until April 17 to provide comments on the proposed rules.

Under the regulations:

Only individuals 21 and older will be permitted to access cannabis dispensaries, unless they possess a medical prescription.

Click-and-collect options will be available for online sales, with the possibility of self-service kiosks and drive-up windows at dispensaries.

Cannabis businesses must be located at least 500 feet away from schools, public libraries, playgrounds, and parks.

Despite the delays, some, including existing medical operators, support a measured approach to implementing the new law. Moves have been made by those wanting to capitalize on what many see is a somewhat under-the-radar market.