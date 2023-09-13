   

Optimi Health Gets Permission to Supply MDMA, Psilocybin to Medical Program

John Schroyer
September 13, 2023

The company has plans to become a full-fledged psychedelics manufacturer.

Canadian psychedelics company Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) received the green light from federal officials to begin supplying MDMA and psilocybin to the government’s Special Access Program for seriously ill medical patients.

The permission was given by Health Canada through an amendment to Optimi Health’s dealer’s license, which will let the business take the next step in becoming a full-fledged psychedelics manufacturer and distributor, company executives said.

“Our consistent dedication over recent months has strengthened our capabilities in GMP psychedelics production,” CEO Bill Ciprick said in a statement. “The hard work during this time ensures that our in-house formulated drug candidates will be available to healthcare professionals, addressing the therapeutic needs of their patients.”

Karina Lahnakoski, director of quality and commercial strategies, added that the company is dedicated to producing quality psychedelic medicines.

“Safety, scale, and quality hold the key to our ability to cater to practitioners within Canada and Australia,” Lahnakoski said, referring to Optimi’s distribution agreement with Mind Medicine Australia.

Optimi began clinical trials on both MDMA and psilocybin products earlier this year.

