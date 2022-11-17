   

Agrify

Oregon Craft Cannabis Companies Unite to Compete with Big Pot

Adam JacksonNovember 17, 20224min2790

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelics

Addressing the Absence of Trained Psychedelics Psychiatrists

Business

Your Take: Cannabis Conferences Can’t Call Themselves Inclusive – Yet

BusinessPublic

Curaleaf Chairman: Cannabis Should Emulate Tobacco Oligopoly

East Fork Cultivars and Peak Extracts will combine as East Fork Group.

Two notable Oregon craft cannabis companies have merged under one umbrella to compete in a market that has been facing existential economic headwinds and rapid consolidation.

East Fork Cultivars, a grower and manufacturer, and Peak Extracts, a CO2 extractor and product maker, will combine as East Fork Group. The two have had a partnership since 2017, according to a statement.

Over the years, the two have made ethically sourced products with diverse cannabinoid ratios to provide different therapeutic effects, with a particular focus on CBD-rich and low-THC options.

Under the new umbrella, Peak’s products secure in-house sourcing, including the ability to grow specifically for particular products, while East Fork gains access to in-house manufacturing capacities on the state-licensed cannabis side of operations.

“This perfectly matched union boosts East Fork’s cannabis braintrust and greatly expands the range of our in-house product-making capabilities,” said East Fork CEO Mason Walker. “While East Fork will continue to work closely with other product makers, and values those partnerships, it’s exciting to diversify the types of product experiences that we can offer the communities we serve.”

Peak Extract’s founder Katie Stem will join the board of directors and become president of the new company.

“It’s an exciting moment for both companies. Our values and capabilities are just so synergistic that I see only great things ahead for us as a collective,” she added.

Stem said that the partnership allows the two parties to “offer a craft alternative to the multistate corporate domination that is happening in cannabis.”

Walker’s East Fork grows its products in Josephine County and owns offices and a hemp bar in Portland, according to Portland Business Journal.

East Fork brings in around $2 million annually and has about two dozen permanent employees. Peak generates around $1 million in annual sales and employs around about a half-dozen workers.

Walker and Stem, who described themselves as “close friends and peer mentors,” told the outlet that the merger had been born out of summer conversations about being “a bit burned out and dissatisfied with the direction of the industry and our place in it.”

High administrative costs for smaller businesses and a cramped Oregon market caused by a stuffed supply side drove the owners to solidify their relationship and make their businesses more profitable. The state is also known to have high taxes and regulatory burdens for cannabis players.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Post Views: 279

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and freelanced for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousCuraleaf Chairman: Cannabis Should Emulate Tobacco Oligopoly

nextYour Take: Cannabis Conferences Can't Call Themselves Inclusive - Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Addressing the Absence of Trained Psychedelics Psychiatrists

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

RT : Panel now discussing a MSO story I broke via : #marijuana

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Your Take: Cannabis Conferences Can’t Call Themselves Inclusive – Yet

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.