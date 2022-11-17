Oregon Craft Cannabis Companies Unite to Compete with Big Pot

Over the years, the two have made ethically sourced products with diverse cannabinoid ratios to provide different therapeutic effects, with a particular focus on CBD-rich and low-THC options.

Under the new umbrella, Peak’s products secure in-house sourcing, including the ability to grow specifically for particular products, while East Fork gains access to in-house manufacturing capacities on the state-licensed cannabis side of operations.

“This perfectly matched union boosts East Fork’s cannabis braintrust and greatly expands the range of our in-house product-making capabilities,” said East Fork CEO Mason Walker. “While East Fork will continue to work closely with other product makers, and values those partnerships, it’s exciting to diversify the types of product experiences that we can offer the communities we serve.”

Peak Extract’s founder Katie Stem will join the board of directors and become president of the new company.

“It’s an exciting moment for both companies. Our values and capabilities are just so synergistic that I see only great things ahead for us as a collective,” she added.

Stem said that the partnership allows the two parties to “offer a craft alternative to the multistate corporate domination that is happening in cannabis.”

High administrative costs for smaller businesses and a cramped Oregon market caused by a stuffed supply side drove the owners to solidify their relationship and make their businesses more profitable. The state is also known to have high taxes and regulatory burdens for cannabis players.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.