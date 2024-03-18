Oregon debuts online system for cannabis, alcohol licensing

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission on Monday launched the Cannabis and Alcohol Management Program (CAMP), a new online system for licensing state recreational marijuana and alcohol businesses.

According to the OLCC, CAMP will make it easier for businesses to handle all their licensing needs in one place, such as changing the location of a marijuana business or getting a license to sell alcohol at a restaurant.

“We’ve learned a lot from our initial online marijuana licensing system, as well as moving our alcohol service permitting process online,” Rich Evans, OLCC’s senior director of compliance, said in a statement. “And we’ve used that knowledge to streamline the process for licensees, as well as improving our own data collection, which will help us make better informed compliance and policy decisions going forward.”

The new system is designed offer a better user experience. It will allow business owners to:

Use common online accounts for logging in

Make electronic payments

Manage multiple licenses on one dashboard

Readily access important information

It was also built to increase public transparency by making information more accessible, in line with Oregon’s public records laws.

The announcement came on the heels of the state legislature’s passage of a bill that limits the number of cannabis business licenses based on the state’s population, among other items. The approach is much like how Oregon regulates liquor stores.

“It is more similar now than it ever has been,” Joy Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Oregon-based Nimble Distribution, told Green Market Report.

The bill also codified OLCC’s authority to create and adjust rules to make sure the systems they implement work effectively.

CAMP will initially be available to recreational marijuana licensees, with alcohol licensees to be included later in the year. The program will be implemented in stages over 16 months, with future updates to include liquor licensing, permit renewals, and compliance processes, the agency said.