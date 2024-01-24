   

Organigram C$124M investment from British American Tobacco gets shareholder approval

John SchroyerJanuary 24, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: January 25, 2024

BusinessPublic

Red Light Holland targets U.S. market with new mushroom sales arm

BusinessPublic

BZAM in search of new CFO as Bovingdon sets exit date

The investment deal gives BAT total equity of 45% in Organigram.

An overwhelming 96% of Toronto-based Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) shareholders last week gave their thumbs up to a C$124.6 million investment deal offered by a subsidiary of British American Tobacco last fall, bringing the international tobacco giant that much closer to the cannabis trade.

The shareholder meeting, held Jan. 18, was a rubber stamp on the investment deal, which grew BAT’s financial stake in Organigram. BAT has partnered with the cannabis operator since 2021. The first tranche of the investment closed this week.

In November, Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg said the new cash influx would be “transformative” for the Canadian company, with the money slated to expand its international footprint and to fund additional cannabis research and development. Specifically, Organigram will create a “strategic investment pool” called Jupiter with which to deploy funds internationally.

In connection with the investment deal, Organigram shareholders also approved the creation of new Class A preferred shares for BAT, which will not be subject to trading on either the Nasdaq or the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The investment deal gives BAT total equity of 45% in Organigram, along with a 30% ownership position in common voting shares.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTara Mind attracts $8M to bring ketamine therapy to workplace benefits

nextOhio's marijuana market grew just 1% in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.