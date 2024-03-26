   

Organigram enters US with $2M hemp stake

Adam JacksonMarch 26, 20243min01

Related Articles

Business

Report: Cannabis capital raises, M&A both down significantly year-over-year

Business

Number of the Week: 69.8%

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: March 26, 2024

The deal is Organigram's first foray into the U.S. market via its Jupiter investment pool.

Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) has taken steps to enter the U.S. market.

The firm invested $2 million in Open Book Extracts, a wholesaler based in North Carolina that specializes in hemp-derived products.

The investment is structured as a convertible note within a larger funding round that includes other investors, the company said.

Open Book Extracts operates in the legal hemp-derived cannabinoid market, providing services from ingredient production to product manufacturing. Organigram said its investment represents its first strategic entry into the U.S. market, where it is looking to capitalize on growing demand for hemp-derived products.

“We are extremely excited to make our first Jupiter pool investment in Open Book Extracts, a company that we’ve had on our radar for quite some time,” Organigram’s chief strategy officer, Paolo De Luca, said in a statement.

“OBX has a scalable platform, differentiated products, and a great team, all of which support its tremendous access to the U.S. market and leadership in the fast-growing hemp derivatives category.”

The partnership between Organigram and OBX is expected to facilitate mutual growth, with Organigram gaining insights into the U.S. market and exploring potential product launches.

The investment also opens doors for future collaboration in research and product development.

“Organigram has consistently proven itself to be one of Canada’s leading licensed cannabis producers and has growing international ambitions, which is why we are so eager to have them as an investor in OBX,” OBX co-founder and CEO David Neundorfer said.

Oscar Hackett, president and CFO of OBX, echoed the sentiment: “We are pleased to receive the investment from Organigram, who share our commitment to upholding the highest standards of product quality, and we look forward to helping the company launch hemp-derived products in the U.S. over time.”

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBody and Mind dips back into the red in second quarter of 2024

nextArizona cannabis sales top $1.4 billion in 2023

One comment

  • michael george mclaughlin

    March 26, 2024 at 11:39 pm

    2 million invested is the smallest toe. Not much money today.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.