Organigram first quarter revenue falls, but company remains positive for 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) announced its results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2023, as total revenue fell by 8% to $56 million from last year’s $60 million for the same time period. Organigram said the decrease was primarily due to a reduction in international revenue and medical sales.

The company delivered a first fiscal quarter net loss of $15.8 versus last year’s net income of $5.3 million in 2023. Organigram blamed the change to lower gross margins due to the change in fair value of biological assets. The cost of sales decreased to $26.9 million, from $31.6 million in 2023, primarily due to lower sales including decreased international sales and lower cultivation and post-harvest costs.

“We certainly kicked off fiscal 2024 with a bang”, said Beena Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer. “By closing the first tranche of our $124.6 million follow-on investment from BAT shortly after quarter end, we have removed a significant amount of risk from our business while enhancing the key competitive advantages that our team worked diligently to put into place in Fiscal 2023. We can now fully leverage our world-class facilities, market leadership in several categories, and cutting-edge research and development capabilities to increase Organigram’s reach both within the Canadian market and beyond.”

On a positive note, Organigram reported a strong balance sheet with negligible debt and $54.6 million in cash (not including the $41.5 million tranche of BAT investment which closed in January). The company said it had achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow from operations of $7.7 million. A big improvement over last year’s $3.5 million cash, which was primarily due to favorable changes in working capital.

“Our results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024 demonstrate improvements on multiple fronts,” added Greg Guyatt, Chief Financial Officer. “Our improved adjusted gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis were driven by the refinement of newly enhanced production processes for ready-to-consume products resulting from the $29 million in facility enhancements we completed in Fiscal 2023, the highly successful reintroduction of our patented Edison JOLTS to the market, and improved margin profiles in several product categories. In December 2023, we had a record breaking month in shipped recreational sales, stemming from consistent market share gains throughout Q1 Fiscal 2024.”

International business

Despite the slip in international dales, two weeks ago Organigram announced that it had sent its first shipment of bulk dried flower to the medical division of German cannabis company, Sanity Group, a health and sciences organization dedicated to the medical applications of cannabinoids. During the quarter the company reported international shipments totaling $1.0 million to Australia.

Outlook

In the company’s MD&A filed today Organigram said its outlook remains positive on the cannabis market both in Canada and internationally. Canada-wide recreational retail sales are expected to total $7.18 billion in the 2027 calendar year. The company also said that the trend in Canada is towards high-potency flower and the company is working towards providing more of this product to its consumers. The company also noted that there has been a trend to inflate THC potency levels and that consumers seemed to trust Organigram’s label claims.