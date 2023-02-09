   

OTC Flags Awakn Life Sciences for Stock Promotion

Adam JacksonFebruary 9, 20233min1710

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Ayr Wellness to Exit Arizona, Expand to Ohio

BusinessPublic

Cannabis Dispensary Deals Show How Prices Are Falling

BusinessPublic

Canopy Slashes 800 From Payroll, to Restructure After Revenues Slide

The OTC asked the company to clarify if it had engaged in "pump-and-dump" schemes.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) was asked by the OTC Markets group to issue an explanation behind the timing of Feb. 6 promotional emails and its stock price doubling at one point Thursday.

The OTC further requested that the company to clarify whether it has participated in what is commonly known as a “pump-and-dump” scheme, where false or misleading information is proliferated to create a buying fever that would “pump” up the price of a stock before moving to “dump” stock shares via selling their own shares at an inflated price.

“The company has not,” Awakn wrote in a Feb. 9 statement.

According to Awakn, an inquiry by management proved that “none of the company’s executive officers, directors or, to the knowledge of the company, any controlling shareholders or third party service providers, sold or purchased shares of common stock of the company within the past 90 days.”

Awakn said that it has simply continued work under an investor communications and digital marketing agreement with JRZ Capital LLC, which was disclosed in an Oct. 8, 2021, press release. JRZ Capital LLC was paid $50,000 in January this year to help send promotional emails for Awakn until the end of March.

On Monday, “OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails by third-parties, SmallCapFirm, StockWireNews, and Stock Street Wire discussing the float as well as potential catalysts of the company and summaries of recent press releases,” Awakn wrote in a Feb. 9 statement.

“The company was not involved in the creation of the materials, however has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the company, and has confirmed these to be factual,” the company continued.

Awakn said that it is aware that the promotional activity “coincided with increased trading activity in the company’s common shares beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.”

However, the company said it didn’t believe the promotional activities were the only reason for the hike in trade volume this week, but rather attributed the increase to “currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed that it had received ILAP approval in the U.K. as well as the initiation of an investigative study of a novel formulation of (S)-ketamine.”

Over the past year, Awakn has been contracting JRZ Capital, Geelon & Co, Just Capital Consulting, KCSA Strategic Communications, and Street Smart to aid in public relations and marketing efforts.

Post Views: 171

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCannabis Dispensary Deals Show How Prices Are Falling

nextAyr Wellness to Exit Arizona, Expand to Ohio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 1 hour

OTC Flags Awakn Life Sciences for Stock Promotion

@GreenMarketRpt – 7 hours

Cannabis Dispensary Deals Show How Prices Are Falling

@GreenMarketRpt – 8 hours

Canopy Slashes 800 From Payroll, To Restructure After Revenues Slide

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.