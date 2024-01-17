   

Panama Hands Out Seven Medical Marijuana Business Permits

John Schroyer January 17, 2024

Panama legalized medical cannabis in 2021.

The Central American nation of Panama has awarded medical marijuana business licenses to seven companies, another step towards launching the nation’s cannabis market.

The National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs selected the permit winners, the first since Panama legalized medical cannabis more than two years ago in 2021, MJBizDaily reported, citing the Spanish language news outlet the Panama News Agency.

The winning companies are:

  • Canna Med Panama
  • Consorcio Adeiwa Pharma
  • Consorcio Ecovid
  • Consorcio Green Med
  • Consorcio Panamericana de Cannabis
  • Consorcio Tilray Panama
  • Farma Verde Corp

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo issued a pair of decrees in 2022 to establish rules for the new industry. The orders:

  • Set qualifying medical conditions for patients to legally purchase cannabis.
  • Established that physicians can only prescribe cannabis after special training.
  • Set up a patient registry.
  • Named the Directorate as the lead regulatory agency.
  • Set up a program to monitor the new trade.

The seven winning companies now will be allowed to engage in both imports and exports of medical cannabis, as well as grow and sell medical marijuana domestically.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

