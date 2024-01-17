Panama Hands Out Seven Medical Marijuana Business Permits

The Central American nation of Panama has awarded medical marijuana business licenses to seven companies, another step towards launching the nation’s cannabis market.

The National Directorate of Pharmacy and Drugs selected the permit winners, the first since Panama legalized medical cannabis more than two years ago in 2021, MJBizDaily reported, citing the Spanish language news outlet the Panama News Agency.

The winning companies are:

Canna Med Panama

Consorcio Adeiwa Pharma

Consorcio Ecovid

Consorcio Green Med

Consorcio Panamericana de Cannabis

Consorcio Tilray Panama

Farma Verde Corp

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo issued a pair of decrees in 2022 to establish rules for the new industry. The orders:

Set qualifying medical conditions for patients to legally purchase cannabis.

Established that physicians can only prescribe cannabis after special training.

Set up a patient registry.

Named the Directorate as the lead regulatory agency.

Set up a program to monitor the new trade.

The seven winning companies now will be allowed to engage in both imports and exports of medical cannabis, as well as grow and sell medical marijuana domestically.