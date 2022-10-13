   
Illinois Women in Cannabis

Pennsylvania Gets New Medical Cannabis Program Director

Agrify
John SchroyerOctober 13, 20221min2570

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: October 13, 2022

Business

Former Oregon Regulator to Head New York City Cannabis Department

BusinessPsychedelics

Mainstream Psychedelics Coverage, Conferences Expanding

Laura Mentch previously served as a staff pharmacist for three cannabis companies.

The Pennsylvania Office of Medical Marijuana has a new head honcho: pharmacist Laura Mentch, who previously served as a staff pharmacist for three cannabis companies.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Mentch will replace outgoing interim director, Peter Blank.

Mentch has worked in cannabis since 2019, first at the Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness and then for multistate operators Ayr Wellness and Nature’s Medicines, before accepting the government job last month.

She joins the department during a turbulent time for the Pennsylvania cannabis industry, given that patients have been complaining for years about high prices.

In addition, companies have been grappling with consolidation and a free-falling wholesale market, which has led some businesses to implement layoffs.


Post Views:
257

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

Bureau

previousFormer Oregon Regulator to Head New York City Cannabis Department

nextThe Daily Hit: October 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

The Daily Hit: October 13, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

Pennsylvania Gets New Medical Cannabis Program Director

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

Former Oregon Regulator to Head New York City Cannabis Department

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.