Pennsylvania's Trulieve Calling Dr. Wiz Khalifa

Debra Borchardt December 6, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF)  announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve Branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting Monday, December 12, 2022. To celebrate the product launch on 12/12, a date designated as “Wiz Khalifa Day” by the Pittsburgh City Council, Wiz Khalifa will be on-site at the Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill and Trulieve Washington locations to meet with medical marijuana patients.

“It’s super cool to be able to sell KK legally in Pittsburgh and because they know it’s Wiz’s, it’s going to be bomb, of course, it’s gonna drive the city and the state crazy,” said Wiz Khalifa. “Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences.”

This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa. Trulieve also announced in September that it would be selling Khalifa products in Florida’s medical market at Trulieve dispensaries.

“Trulieve is excited to expand our partnership with the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner to curate and promote his unique product line exclusively in his home state of Pennsylvania,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we’ve created a line of products that offer best-in-class medical marijuana to Pennsylvania patients and represent the passion and creativity for which Wiz Khalifa is known.”

Trulieve patients across Pennsylvania have access to a selection of premium whole flower products and a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. In-house brands available in Pennsylvania include Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Moxie, Muse, PurePenn, and R.O.

Trulieve will also be hosting pop-up events on 12/12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where customers will have a chance to receive Khalifa Kush branded swag and educational materials at the following dispensaries:

  • Trulieve Coatesville – 1951 E Lincoln Hwy.
  • Trulieve of Cranberry Township – 20269 Route 19
  • Trulieve Harrisburg – 2500-2504 North 6th St.
  • Trulieve of Johnstown – 339 Main St.
  • Trulieve Philadelphia – 300 Packer Ave.
  • Trulieve Pittsburgh – 200 Federal St.
  • Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill – 5600 Forward Ave.
  • Trulieve Reading-5th Avenue – 201 Lancaster Ave.
  • Trulieve Washington – 200 Adios Dr., Suite 20

 

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

