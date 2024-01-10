   

PharmaTher Expecting FDA Approval for Ketamine Treatment in April

John SchroyerJanuary 10, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Zuanic Initiates Coverage On StateHouse, Gold Flora

BusinessExtractionPublic

Willow Biosciences Signals Commercial Leap for Synthetics

BusinessPublic

MSOs Not Rushing to Open New York Retail Shops

Toronto-based PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is expecting to get full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)  in April for a ketamine-based treatment it’s developed to be used for a wide array of “pain, mental health, and neurological disorders,” the company announced Wednesday.

PharmaTher had submitted an application to the FDA last year for its ketamine-based drug KETARX, which it had indicated at the time could be used to combat Parkinson’s Disease. The company said it learned in September that the FDA set an “approval goal date” of April 29, 2024, and reported this week that it had confirmed that the date is “still on track.”

If KETARX gets the thumbs up from the FDA, PharmaTher said it intends to restart a wider range of treatment products and regimens that target far more ailments than just Parkinson’s Disease. Rather, the company said in a press release that its “long-term strategy is pursuing novel uses and delivery methods of ketamine as a potential treatment for pain, mental health, and neurological disorders.”

That includes backfilling a national ketamine shortage, applying for government approvals in other countries for KETARX, and ongoing product research and development, PharmaTher indicated.

PharmaTher is confident enough that it’s getting the green light from the FDA that it said it’s proceeding with the reallocation of company funds for “the U.S. commercial scale-up and international regulatory approvals,” while it hits “pause” on spending for “product and clinical programs.”

Those programs – including treatments for Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Rett Syndrome, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome – may be restarted in the second half of the year if PharmaTher can find the right partners with whom to run them.

“We believe 2024 will be a transformative year for PharmaTher with the expected FDA approval of ketamine,” PharmaTher CEO Fabio Chianelli said in a release.

Following the approval, KETARX will be manufactured in the U.S. at a federally certified facility, and then PharmaTher will turn to Canada, where there’s also been a ketamine shortage since February 2023.

Ketamine is used in Canada as a sedative and painkiller, as opposed to solely for specific ailments such as Parkinson’s Disease, PharmaTher noted. It’s also “administered in hospitals and clinics to treat various mental health, neurological and pain disorders,” the company said in its release, and cited a recent study that found positive results from ketamine in patients dealing with “depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.”

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousZuanic Initiates Coverage On StateHouse, Gold Flora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.