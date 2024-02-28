Planet 13 cuts expenses, net loss in the fourth quarter

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) reported unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the markets closed on Tuesday.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell 7.5% to $23 million from last year’s fourth quarter revenue of $24.8 million. Net loss for the year improved dramatically from 2022’s $38.6 million to just $14.3 million. Another positive metric was that operating expenses fell by 60% to $18.1 million from last year’s $45.9 million.

Revenue also fell for the full year from $104 million in 2022 to $98.5 million. Unfortunately, net loss for the year jumped from 2022’s $59.5 million to $73.6 million.

“Given the turbulence of the last few months, the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, and the continued cannabis price compression we are seeing, I am pleased to report a solid quarter. We generated solid revenue performance and positive adjusted EBITDA, driven by gross margin expansion and strong cost controls. We continue to hold ~9% of Nevada’s retail market share and top five brands in every category, demonstrating the strength of our Nevada operations and brand value,” co-CEO Larry Scheffler said. “In spite of recent events, Planet 13 is generating positive adjusted EBITDA and continues to have a strong balance sheet with over $17 million in cash and effectively no debt. We are well capitalized to continue executing our announced growth plan in Florida and Nevada.”

Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck added: “Towards the end of the quarter, we opened our new Illinois location and are working towards closing our acquisition of VidaCann and opening our consumption lounge at the Las Vegas SuperStore. These exciting additions are set to drive Planet 13’s next leg of growth.”

Cash affected by Casa Verde lawsuit

The company said it ended the year with total cash of $17.4 million. However, last week the company amended its 2022 annual statement and addressed the cash question, stating that all financial statements included in the reports should no longer be relied upon due to material errors due to the believed misappropriation of approximately $22 million of the company’s funds held by El Capitan.

“The impact of correcting these items was the recognition of a total of $16,283,225 provision for the misappropriated cash that has been reflected in the Affected Financials in the periods when the misappropriation occurred as reflected in the restated financial statements,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

Planet 13 said it hired El Capitan Advisors Inc. for cash management services. One of Planet 13’s accounts managed by El Capitan was held at Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank (WAB). According to a dispute unrelated to the company, Planet 13 said in its filing, “Casa Verde Capital, L.P. and Casa Verde Capital EF, L.P. obtained a $35 million default judgment against El Capitan, which is a portfolio company of Casa Verde. Casa Verde then levied that judgment causing approximately $5.4 million of the Company’s funds held at WAB and managed by El Capitan to be directed to the Orange County, California Sheriff’s Office on September 21, 2023.”

Planet 13 said it secured a partial settlement with Casa Verde for the release of $3.4 million of the WAB Funds, which the company received on Jan. 31.

“The remaining approximately $2 million of the WAB Funds are still in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office while litigation is ongoing,” the filing stated. “The Company has not relinquished any right to the Remaining Levied Funds and continues to pursue their return. A hearing on the ultimate disposition of the Remaining Levied Funds is scheduled for April 29, 2024.”

The filing went on to say, “After filing the WAB Claim in November 2023, the Company also took immediate action to withdraw the remaining approximately $16.5 million that the company held in two additional Company accounts managed by El Capitan. El Capitan has refused to honor the Company’s further withdrawal requests with respect to the Additional Funds and at this time it is unclear whether the Additional Funds will be returned. Based on discussions with El Capitan to secure the withdrawal of the Additional Funds and purported bank statements provided by El Capitan, the Company has reason to believe that the Additional Funds were misappropriated by El Capitan.”

Planet 13 plans to release its complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on March 13, 2024.