   

Planet 13 Divests Florida License to Fuel VidaCann Purchase

Adam Jackson January 22, 2024

The $9 million deal includes the transfer of an MMTC license held by the Florida-based subsidiary.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNH) has made a deal to sell all the shares of its subsidiary, Planet 13 Florida, to SGW FL Enterprises LLC, for a cash payment of $9 million.

The subsidiary holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida, and the sale of the license was necessary for Planet 13 to proceed its planned purchase of VidaCann, which has cultivation facilities and a large retail network in the state’s medical market.

In a statement, CEO Bob Groesbeck noted that selling this license was a key step in their expansion strategy in Florida.

He also mentioned that the money received from this sale will help in finalizing and integrating VidaCann into their operations.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. However, that’s contingent on meeting standard conditions for such transactions, including getting the necessary regulatory approvals and finalizing the acquisition of VidaCann simultaneously.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is providing financial advice to Planet 13 for the sale.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

