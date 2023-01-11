Point of Sale Provider Blaze Acquires Tymber

Cannabis POS provider Blaze said on Wednesday that it has acquired e-commerce platform Tymber for an undisclosed price.

In a statement, Blaze said that the deal aims to “unlock powerful and seamless functionality in managing cannabis e-commerce.”

“Acquiring Tymber brings its unparalleled online shopping experience into our ecosystem and allows us to meet the cannabis retailer at any point along their journey,” Blaze CEO Chris Violas said. “Tymber differentiates itself by enabling retailers to create a unique shopping experience that showcases their brand through a growing catalog of premium e-commerce themes and by empowering the retailer with automated SEO and control of their data.”

Blaze is California’s leading POS provider, holding the largest share in the state market out of 32 providers, according to a November report on point-of-sale systems for cannabis retailers from Cannabiz Media.

As of Dec. 1, 2022, the company said it works with 1,500 retailers, for 16% of North American Retail Market Share.

The deal could benefit both companies as they sync Tymber’s marketing automation and ad tracking tools with Blaze’s compliance and delivery software.

Overall, the point of sales systems market has become crowded over the past few years. The report highlighted 79 POS vendors in the U.S., which it said represents an apparent ceiling after remaining stable over the past two years. The number of participants nearly doubled from 43 providers between 2018 and 2020.

“We founded Tymber as the first e-commerce solution truly built for retailer operators – no ulterior motives, no conflicts of interest,” Scott Roehrick, CEO of Tymber said. “Today, the need for retailers to take control of their businesses has never been more urgent. With this acquisition, we are excited to accelerate innovation, and distribute it to a larger audience throughout North America and beyond.”