Poll: Most Canadians support cannabis industry expansion

A strong majority of Canadians believe the federal government should take steps to bolster the country’s cannabis industry, according to new polling data released Wednesday.

The Abacus Data survey found 64% of Canadian adults want the government to make it easier for the legal cannabis sector to grow, with support cutting across geographic and demographic lines.

Commissioned by Organigram Global (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the poll comes as Canada approaches both a federal election and what many see as escalating economic tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Regional results show particularly strong support in Atlantic Canada (65%), the Prairies (64%), Ontario (62%), and British Columbia (61%). Even among Canadians aged 60 and older, typically the most conservative demographic on issues around cannabis, 57% favor more supportive policies.

The poll suggests Canadians increasingly recognize the economic impact of the sector, Organigram posits. According to figures cited in the survey release, the cannabis industry contributed $7.4 billion to Canada’s GDP in 2024 alone, surpassing traditional industries like brewing ($2.6 billion) and forestry ($3.3 billion).

“Canadians want their country to thrive through innovative, homegrown industries – and cannabis is firmly on that list,” Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg in a statement. “The message from Canadians is clear: Canada’s next Prime Minister must remove barriers and support sectors that deliver jobs, growth, and economic resilience.”

Nearly nine in ten respondents agreed it’s time to find new ways to grow the economy, and a similar percentage believe Canada must move quickly to seize emerging economic opportunities.

Since legalization in 2018, the cannabis industry has contributed more than $43 billion to GDP and supports over 80,000 jobs across the country, according to Deloitte data cited in the release.

The poll was conducted between April 3-8, 2025, with 1,915 Canadian adults. The margin of error is +/- 2.24%, 19 times out of 20.