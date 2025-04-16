   

Poll: Most Canadians support cannabis industry expansion

Avatar photoAdam JacksonApril 16, 20252min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegal

Lab equipment giant ensnared in sprawling $300M fraud case over failed testing tools

Business

‘Stoner stereotype’ not enough for cannabis marketing

BusinessLegalPrivate

Brooklyn dispensary sues state over pro-union marijuana industry rule

Two-thirds favor government policies that strengthen the growing sector, survey shows.

A strong majority of Canadians believe the federal government should take steps to bolster the country’s cannabis industry, according to new polling data released Wednesday.

The Abacus Data survey found 64% of Canadian adults want the government to make it easier for the legal cannabis sector to grow, with support cutting across geographic and demographic lines.

Commissioned by Organigram Global (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the poll comes as Canada approaches both a federal election and what many see as escalating economic tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Regional results show particularly strong support in Atlantic Canada (65%), the Prairies (64%), Ontario (62%), and British Columbia (61%). Even among Canadians aged 60 and older, typically the most conservative demographic on issues around cannabis, 57% favor more supportive policies.

The poll suggests Canadians increasingly recognize the economic impact of the sector, Organigram posits. According to figures cited in the survey release, the cannabis industry contributed $7.4 billion to Canada’s GDP in 2024 alone, surpassing traditional industries like brewing ($2.6 billion) and forestry ($3.3 billion).

“Canadians want their country to thrive through innovative, homegrown industries – and cannabis is firmly on that list,” Organigram CEO Beena Goldenberg in a statement. “The message from Canadians is clear: Canada’s next Prime Minister must remove barriers and support sectors that deliver jobs, growth, and economic resilience.”

Nearly nine in ten respondents agreed it’s time to find new ways to grow the economy, and a similar percentage believe Canada must move quickly to seize emerging economic opportunities.

Since legalization in 2018, the cannabis industry has contributed more than $43 billion to GDP and supports over 80,000 jobs across the country, according to Deloitte data cited in the release.

The poll was conducted between April 3-8, 2025, with 1,915 Canadian adults. The margin of error is +/- 2.24%, 19 times out of 20.

Avatar photo

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLab equipment giant ensnared in sprawling $300M fraud case over failed testing tools

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company