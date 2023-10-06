Power Leaves Is Changing The Tune On Coca Leaves

Power Leaves Co-founder and President Ahmed Shehata spoke with Green Market Report about breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, PLC has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, PLC is manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits.