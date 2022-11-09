Preliminary Election 2022 Results

As of 12 a.m. ET, results were still being tallied in many races, and only one of the cannabis-specific measures had been called. Maryland voters overwhelmingly approved the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Arkansas and North Dakota were leaning solidly against approval of recreational marijuana, while Missouri and South Dakota were still too close to call.

A bright spot for the industry, however, was the reelection of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Industry observers watched that race closely as the state is on the verge of launching its adult-use market.

Watch greenmarketreport.com throughout the day for more in-depth coverage of the election results and what it means for the cannabis industry.