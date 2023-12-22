   

President Expands Cannabis Pardons, Commutes Sentences for Nonviolent Marijuana Offenses

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierDecember 22, 20232min00

Related Articles

Business

When to Automate: A Guide to Pre-Roll Production

BusinessFinancialPublic

Trees Corp. Granted Creditor Protection

BusinessPublic

The Best Things that Happened to Cannabis in 2023

The 11 commutations were granted to people "serving disproportionately long" sentences for nonviolent crimes.

President Joe Biden on Friday expanded the bucket for cannabis pardons to include anyone convicted of simple possession, attempted possession, and use of marijuana on federal land, including the District of Columbia.

In the same statement, Biden also commuted the sentences of 11 people who he identified as “serving disproportionately long sentence for nonviolent drug offenses.”

The move builds on his 2022 plan to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple possession.

“I am issuing a proclamation that will pardon additional offenses of simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law,” the president said in a statement.

“Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

According to the Associated Press, no individuals were released from federal prison under the first action, and none will be eligible for release this time, either. However, the action will clear thousands of convictions from criminal records.

The pardons only apply to federal convictions, however, the president also called on governors to also take action to provide relief for state offenses. The proclamation also does not apply to people in the U.S. unlawfully at the time of the offense.

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Best Things that Happened to Cannabis in 2023

nextTrees Corp. Granted Creditor Protection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.